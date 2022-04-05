Disney+ Hotstar to stream ‘The King’s Man’ in Hindi

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Industry experts say the dubbing game is important to reach out to tier-II and tier-III towns that services made inroads into during the covid-19 pandemic, with niche originals gaining mainstream popularity
NEW DELHI: Disney+ Hotstar will stream The King’s Man, a spy action film directed by Matthew Vaughn in Hindi, apart from English starting 8 April. The third instalment in the British Kingsman film series, which is based on the comic book The Secret Service (later retitled to Kingsman) by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, it is a prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017). Its ensemble cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.
Video streaming platforms are fast recognizing the diversity of India as a nation and the importance of reaching out to Indians in their own languages. Services, both local and foreign, are upping their dubbing game for marquee content. While Amazon Prime Video had got Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao to dub for superhero series The Boys 2, Tamil movie industry star Vijay Sethupathi had lent his voice to their animation film Dhira. After Netflix brought out international originals such as Extraction, A Suitable Boy, and The Jungle Book dubbed in Indian languages, SonyLIV dubbed its popular original Scam 1992-The Harshad Mehta Story into Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam while Disney+ Hotstar had brought out Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam versions of its web series Aarya. Industry experts say the dubbing game is important to reach out to tier-II and tier-III towns that services made inroads into during the covid-19 pandemic, with niche originals gaining mainstream popularity.
People are inherently culturally curious, intrigued by stories from all over the world. And dubbing enables more people to discover and enjoy these great stories, Debra Chinn, director, international dubbing at Netflix had said in an earlier interview. The Reed Hastings-owned platform currently dubs and subtitles its content in up to 32 languages across the globe.
