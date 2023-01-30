Disney+ Hotstar to stream ‘The Night Manager’ on 17 February1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Mainstream film stars who will soon be seen in web originals, will be looking at a 15-20% premium over the remuneration they ordinarily receive for feature film projects.
NEW DELHI: Disney+ Hotstar has announced that its new show The Night Manager, a thriller starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, will begin streaming on 17 February. Created and directed by Sandeep Modi and co-directed by Priyanka Ghosh, the series is produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia.
