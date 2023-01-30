Disney+ Hotstar to stream ‘The Night Manager’ on 17 February

One of the reasons for stars to go on to smaller screens has always been higher pay, even television has traditionally paid more given that the number of programming hours is more, according to media industry experts. A film requires two-and-a-half hours of content at most, while the star’s time, spread out over multiple episodes in case of a web show, makes for nearly five to six hours of content. The difference between films and web projects is that the former is hugely star-dependent and lead actors take up nearly 70-80% of the overall budget and production making up only 20-25% whereas web shows allocate at least 40-45% of overall investments to production standards. While final pay may be determined by the number of days required from the star and the number of seasons committed to, streaming platforms continue to realise the presence of stars ensures reach.