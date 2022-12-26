Disney+ Hotstar will stream new Bhuvan Bam show on 6 January

Disney+ Hotstar has announced that its new original titled Taaza Khabar with comedian, writer, singer, songwriter, and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam will stream on 6 January.
To be sure, the past two years of digital disruption have seen plenty of new faces take over home screens and command significant shares of both viewership and engagement time. Popular faces on the internet -- including those on web shows, YouTube and social media -- have not only upped their fee, but also expanded their area of work. This marks a shift in consumer mindset that seems to have embraced the new, relatable faces over larger-than-life film stars who have been missing in action both in cinema theatres and social media.
Social media influencers have tripled their pay rates, commanding anything between Rs. 3 lakh and ₹5 lakh per Instagram post. They have also signed on new opportunities and platform: satirist and social media star Saloni Gaur, for instance, was snapped up by broadcaster Sony Pictures Networks for a show on its streaming service SonyLIV. YouTubers Dolly Singh and Prajakta Kohli have been seen in web shows while comedian CarryMinati and Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992 fame have already appeared in feature films.
Experimental, niche narratives on the web, free from box office pressures offer varied opportunities to this young internet talent with substantial following. Some are getting brand endorsement deals too. Stand-up comic Zakir Khan has been hired by Mother Dairy, Mobile Premier League brought YouTube star Amit Bhadana on board, giving a further fillip to small-town entertainers. Further, streaming services are willing to showcase the craft and talent of credible showrunners, actors and writers and not just of those with pedigree or body of work. Digital medium has helped content creators explore diverse formats and genres and delve deep into character building.
