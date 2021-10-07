Disney India announces movie slate for theatres

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI:Building on the love for dubbed Hollywood films in India and enthusiasm in the exhibition sector as cinemas in Maharashtra are set to reopen, Disney India has announced a fresh slate of new movie releases. Apart from Eternals, its Marvel superhero flick that will release on Diwali, Disney will bring 20th Century Studios’ The Last Duel and Ron’s Gone Wrong on 22 and 29 October, respectively, animation flick Encanto on 26 November, West Side Story on 10 December and The King’s Man on 24 December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI:Building on the love for dubbed Hollywood films in India and enthusiasm in the exhibition sector as cinemas in Maharashtra are set to reopen, Disney India has announced a fresh slate of new movie releases. Apart from Eternals, its Marvel superhero flick that will release on Diwali, Disney will bring 20th Century Studios’ The Last Duel and Ron’s Gone Wrong on 22 and 29 October, respectively, animation flick Encanto on 26 November, West Side Story on 10 December and The King’s Man on 24 December.

Next year, the studio has Death on the Nile on 11 February, Pixar’s Turning Red on 11 March, Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness on 25 March, Thor: Love and Thunder on 6 May, Pixar’s Lightyear on 17 June, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on 8 July, Blade on 7 October, The Marvels on 11 November and the sequel to AVATAR on 16 December. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Next year, the studio has Death on the Nile on 11 February, Pixar’s Turning Red on 11 March, Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness on 25 March, Thor: Love and Thunder on 6 May, Pixar’s Lightyear on 17 June, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on 8 July, Blade on 7 October, The Marvels on 11 November and the sequel to AVATAR on 16 December. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

"We continue to stay committed to bringing unique stories that will entertain audiences across the country. In the coming months we will have an exciting slate that includes many superhero spectacles ushering in the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting with the release of Eternals this Diwali," Bikram Duggal, vice-president and head of studios, Star and Disney India said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Cinema has always been a key medium that brings people together for memorable experiences, and we are looking forward to creating magic on the big screen once again with our diverse and exciting content," Duggal added.

Trade experts say that Hollywood studios will try to cash in on the track record they have already built in India. Even after the first lockdown, films like Tenet and Wonder Woman had taken the litmus test in theatres and fared decently.