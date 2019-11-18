NEW DELHI : The Walt Disney Co. India has signed a record 67 brands as sponsors for its upcoming animated musical fantasy Frozen 2 that hits screens this Friday. This is the highest number for an animation flick in the country till date.

The range of consumer products includes partnerships with brands like toy retailer Hamleys, fashion brands Max and Reliance Trends, clothing chain Pantaloons and e-commerce company Flipkart.

“Frozen merchandise has been one of the top-selling products for us and is enjoyed all year round," said Sanjeet Mehta, executive director and head, consumer products, Disney India. “On the occasion of the movie’s release, we will be launching an all-new range of Frozen inspired products to celebrate the love young fans have towards the franchise and give them an opportunity to take home a piece of their favourite character."

Pantaloons has launched a special Frozen collection for toddler and junior girls which includes printed joggers, leggings, sweatshirts and sweater dresses with interactive prints, fancy sequins and appliques and footwear featuring the film’s characters. Toy and board game company Hasbro will introduce a range of new dolls and playsets inspired by the two protagonists, Elsa and Anna while multinational conglomerate ITC has launched a line of stationery products -- notebooks, geometry boxes and colouring sets based on the movie.

“We are excited to give Disney’s Frozen fans an opportunity to relive their favorite movie moments through the best play experiences. To celebrate the magic of the film, Hasbro has introduced play patterns such as singing Anna and Elsa dolls in new signature outfits, hair braiding tools, and even a Fold and Go Arendelle Castle portable playset," Bhavesh Somaya, country manager, India and Middle East, Hasbro, said in a statement. Asian Paints has brought out a line of wall décor products (decals) around the Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee directed film while Flipkart will be offering Frozen 2 merchandise across categories like kids’ fashion, toys and school supplies.

Ryan Fernandes, head of marketing and e-commerce, Pantaloons, added that the company understands how kids connect with their favourite movie characters. Its new range for toddler and junior girls captures the movie’s essence and lets the little ones flaunt their favourite character merchandise.

To be sure, localization and marketing initiatives by Hollywood studios in India have come a long way over the past five years, with increase in the number of partnering brands, getting high-profile local names to dub and create conversation about the film on their social media accounts.

While the Hindi version of Frozen 2 will be dubbed by actor sisters Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra, the Tamil dub will feature the voices of actor Shruti Haasan and popular television anchor Dhivyadarshini in the roles of protagonists Elsa and Anna. While popular actor Nithya Menen will dub for Elsa in the Telugu version, superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's seven-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni will voice for Baby Elsa.