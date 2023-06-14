Disney sets date for new 'Star Wars' film, delays 'Avatar' sequels1 min read 14 Jun 2023, 06:35 AM IST
Disney delays the release of the next three ‘Avatar’ films to allow filmmakers more time and schedules a new ‘Star Wars’ movie for December 2026
Walt Disney Co on Tuesday announced that a new "Star Wars" film will reach theaters in 2026 but said it would postpone the release of the next three installments in James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar" series.
