Disney should make its cricket loss count

Mr. Chapek has since maintained that Disney can still hit its streaming target even without the IPL deal. But the streaming market—and investors’ perception of it—has shifted significantly since the company first laid out that goal. Most notably, a disastrous first-quarter report from Netflix in mid-April showed the streaming giant losing subscribers for the first time in more than a decade. That raised the question of whether streaming services face a natural ceiling in the most lucrative markets like the U.S., where 85% of the population now has broadband access, according to market research firm Aluma Insights. Analysts have cut their 2024 year-end subscriber targets for Netflix by 9% on average since the company’s report, according to FactSet.