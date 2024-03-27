Disney Star breaks records with IPL 2024 opening day viewership

Mumbai: Disney Star, the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League (IPL), clocked a viewership blitz on the opening day of the 17th season of the tournament, drawing an unprecedented 16.8 crore unique viewers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company said on Wednesday that its broadcast on linear channels recorded a watch-time of 1,276 crore minutes, the highest for the opening day of any IPL season. In 2023, Disney Star had recorded 870 crore minutes on the IPL’s opening day.

The inaugural match between the Chennai Super Kings and Bangalore Royal Challengers on Friday also witnessed the highest-ever peak TV concurrency for an IPL opening day, with 6 crore viewers watching the broadcast simultaneously on the Disney Star network. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison, on digital, rival JioCinema had clocked 11.3 crore viewers on the first day of the IPL. The streamer claimed that it registered a 51% jump over day one of IPL 2023. The total watch time on JioCinema on day 1 was 660 crore minutes, it said in a statement.

For the opening day, Disney Star had got 8 of the 10 captains for the 17th season reflecting on what the tournament has in store for them as well as the potential opportunities and challenges.

“This is a monumental achievement, made possible by fans’ love for Star Sports and an unwavering commitment of the network to ‘serving fans’. We would also like to thank all our partners and extend heartfelt gratitude to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) for their support of the wide array of initiatives that Star Sports has continually undertaken to grow cricket and the IPL," a spokesperson said. The spokesperson termed the performance a reaffirmation of live cricket's incomparable capacity to aggregate audiences on TV and provide a blockbuster start to the tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disney Star also brought a star-studded line-up of talent to the commentary box to present the game, including Navjot Sidhu, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Kris Srikkanth, Steve Smith, Stuart Broad, Brian Lara, Matthew Hayden, Kevin Pietersen, Jacques Kallis and Dale Steyn.

For regional feeds across nine languages, the broadcaster had roped in Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, L. Balaji, Subramaniam Badrinath, Vinay Kumar and Venugopal Rao.

The TV viewership on the opening day comes on the back of a lead-up to the 17th season which had attracted more than 24.5 crore unique viewers till a week before the start of the tournament, the broadcaster said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Star Sports has also launched IPL in 4K with Atmos sound across major DTH platforms. In a first for any marquee sporting event, it has also launched a special feed for the differently abled with descriptive commentary and sign language interpretation, for the visually impaired, deaf or hard-of-hearing fans.

