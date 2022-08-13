Disney Star to host satellite premiere of ‘RRR’1 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 09:09 AM IST
Mass-market films have been managing impressive satellite premieres in recent times as people work and study from home.
The Disney Star television network will host the satellite premiere of SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR this August in three regional languages on its channels Star Suvarna (Kannada), Asianet (Malayalam) and Star Maa (Telugu).