Disney to bring Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ to India on 10 December

NEW DELHI : Walt Disney will release West Side Story , a romantic musical drama directed and co-produced by Steven Spielberg, in India on 10 December. The film is the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name by Jerome Robbins, Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, and Stephen Sondheim, which is based loosely on William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet . It stars Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort, with Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Corey Stoll and Brian d'Arcy James.

To be sure, with gradual opening of theatres across the country, and the possibility of Maharashtra giving permissions later this month, Hollywood studios are looking at making up for lost time in India by bringing a bunch of movie titles already released in other parts of the world.

Warner Bros has brought out titles such as Fast and Furious 9, while Sony Pictures has Venom, Peter Rabbit 2 and Escape Room 2 which can fill the gap in theatres in the initial weeks when there are fewer Indian films available. Film trade experts said the opening of top metros, especially in the south have paved the way for these films whose major markets are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In 2019, Hollywood, with a combination of spectacular superhero movies and smaller budget, softer films, notched up box office collections of nearly ₹1,225 crore in India which was higher than ₹900 crore– ₹950 crore it earned in 2018. Dubbing these films in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu apart from exhaustive marketing and localization campaigns by Hollywood studios has added much to their appeal in the country. Presuming sentiments remain subdued and people wary of visiting theatres over the next couple of months, the first batch of Hollywood titles could help restart recovery for the exhibition business, film industry experts said.

