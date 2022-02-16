Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Disney to develop residential communities

REUTERS
1 min read . 09:34 PM IST WILL FEUER, The Wall Street Journal

  • The first Storyliving by Disney residential project will be in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Walt Disney Co. said it plans to start developing residential communities, starting with one in Rancho Mirage, in California’s Coachella Valley.

“As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to storyliving," Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro said.

The new residential development business will be called Storyliving by Disney, the company said Wednesday.

Disney said the Rancho Mirage community is being developed in collaboration with DMB Development. It will include at least one section expressly for age 55+ residents, the company said. Home buyers will be able to choose from estates, single-family homes and condominiums.

Other locations across the U.S. are under consideration for future development, Disney said.

At each location, Disney cast members will operate the community association, the company said. Through a club membership, Disney also will provide access to certain experiences, such as wellness programming, entertainment, philanthropic endeavors, seminars and more.

Details on how much the properties would cost or when they might open weren’t provided.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

