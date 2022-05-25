Disney+ to stream new Marvel spin off on 17 August

To be sure, video streaming platforms are fast recognizing the diversity of India as a nation and the importance of reaching out to Indians in their own languages. Services, both local and foreign, are upping their dubbing game for marquee content. While Amazon Prime Video had got Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao to dub for superhero series The Boys 2, Tamil movie industry star Vijay Sethupathi had lent his voice to their animation film Dhira.