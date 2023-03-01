Disney, Viacom18 set up epic clash for IPL viewers, revenues
- Viacom18 fired the first salvo in the war for audiences and advertising revenue by offering IPL fans the opportunity to watch the league for free on its digital platform
MUMBAI : Disney Star and Viacom18, which have won rights to broadcast and stream the Indian Premier League (IPL), are vying to win over viewers and advertisers for their platforms ahead of the 16th edition of the T20 cricket league, which is set to begin on 31 March.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×