Disney, Viacom18 set up epic clash for IPL viewers, revenues

“We are not just selling a medium, but helping a media planner to justify a client’s budget, finding them plans that can help the clients grow their business. I think it’s a win-win deal. I agree that, traditionally, cricket was brought in a certain way, where one had to be a sponsor or a big spender. What we are doing this time is slightly different. We have the largest number of channel bouquets, where we are going to show the IPL. We are introducing new feeds in regional; we are overtly asking advertisers to choose between a national feed or a regional feed and make sure that they spend the money where they get the best bang for the buck or where their audiences are. We are making more customized solutions, creating many more innovations for brands," Varghese said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}