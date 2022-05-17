Disney vows to show very few commercials on ad-supported Disney+

The ad-supported tier of Hulu, which is also controlled by Disney, shows ads for nearly twice as much time as Disney+ will, Ms. Ferro said. Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal said the ad-supported tier of its Peacock service had about five minutes of commercials an hour, while Warner Bros. Discovery has said HBO Max wouldn’t have more than four minutes of ads an hour. By comparison, ad loads on traditional TV are usually between 18 and 23 minutes an hour, according to Kantar, a research firm.