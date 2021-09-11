Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >Disney will release rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters

Disney will release rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters

Premium
The move comes after Disney’s latest box-office success with the Marvel film ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ which was released only in theaters
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Kimberly Chin, The Wall Street Journal

Animated film ‘Encanto’ will get a 30-day exclusive theatrical release starting Nov. 24

Walt Disney Co. said Friday that the remainder of its films set to be released this year—such as "Encanto" and “West Side Story"—will be shown exclusively in theaters first.

Walt Disney Co. said Friday that the remainder of its films set to be released this year—such as "Encanto" and “West Side Story"—will be shown exclusively in theaters first.

The move comes after Disney’s latest box-office success with the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which was released only in theaters. The film broke records for the highest-grossing film for the four-day Labor Day weekend. On Tuesday, Disney said the film had brought in $132.3 million.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The move comes after Disney’s latest box-office success with the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which was released only in theaters. The film broke records for the highest-grossing film for the four-day Labor Day weekend. On Tuesday, Disney said the film had brought in $132.3 million.

Disney’s animated film "Encanto ’’ will get a 30-day exclusive theatrical release, starting Nov. 24, before moving onto the Disney+ platform.

Other releases include “Eternals," “The Last Duel," “West Side Story," “The King’s Man," and “Ron’s Gone Wrong," and they are slated to run a minimum of 45 days exclusively in theaters.

“As confidence in moviegoing continues to improve, we look forward to entertaining audiences in theaters," said Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution Chairman Kareem Daniel. The entertainment sector has been hard-hit by pandemic-related restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier this year, Disney released “Black Widow" simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+. During its July 9 opening weekend, the film took in $80 million at the domestic box office and $78 million overseas, and generated another $60 million from $30 at-home purchases on Disney+.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Yahoo names tinder CEO Jim Lanzone as its next chief

Premium

Are e-scooters more economical than petrol-run ones? Find out

Premium

BoAt plans IPO, looks at a valuation of nearly $1.4 bn

Premium

Vaccine discounts, available at a private clinic near you

Weeks after the release, “Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson sued the company, saying the simultaneous release was a breach of contract and had hurt her financially. Disney has disputed those claims.

Tensions have simmered between actors, producers and directors, and the entertainment industry’s gatekeepers over compensation as the pandemic has disrupted the way entertainment is distributed and consumed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!