Disney+Hotstar to stream Nivin Pauly’s new film

“Our financial losses are widening by the day. OTTs are not a solution to this crisis, they can take about 10-15 of the films that are ready, at best. Plus, they go only for certain names and stars," Malayalam film director, distributor and exhibitor B Unnikrishnan had said earlier. Streaming platforms cannot really come to the rescue of big-budget films, he added, which will not be able to recoup their investments by their acquisition rates alone.

