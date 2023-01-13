Disney’s magic kingdom needs a new spellbook

This is unfamiliar ground for the Happiest Place on Earth. Disney has never faced a formal proxy battle—at least not since at least 1994, which is as far back as records tracked by Institutional Shareholder Services go. But its boardroom has seen plenty of drama. The “Save Disney" campaign led by the founder’s nephew in 2004 resulted in what was effectively a vote of no confidence in then-board chair and CEO Michael Eisner. That vote resulted in Mr. Eisner giving up the chair position, and he handed the CEO reins to Mr. Iger the following year.

