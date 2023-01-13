Disney’s magic kingdom needs a new spellbook
- Company faces its first-ever proxy battle from a position of weakness
Even Robert Iger’s considerable charm seems to have its limits.
The highly regarded Disney chief executive’s return trip to the corner office less than two months ago was sparked by a shareholder revolt that included the specter of a proxy battle with activist Nelson Peltz.
Mr. Peltz’s Trian Fund Management bought up an $800 million stake in the entertainment giant in November after the stock price saw a historic selloff following disappointing fiscal-fourth-quarter results. The two sides have been talking since but failed to come to an understanding; Trian filed its formal proxy challenge against Disney Thursday morning, seeking a board seat for Mr. Peltz.
This is unfamiliar ground for the Happiest Place on Earth. Disney has never faced a formal proxy battle—at least not since at least 1994, which is as far back as records tracked by Institutional Shareholder Services go. But its boardroom has seen plenty of drama. The “Save Disney" campaign led by the founder’s nephew in 2004 resulted in what was effectively a vote of no confidence in then-board chair and CEO Michael Eisner. That vote resulted in Mr. Eisner giving up the chair position, and he handed the CEO reins to Mr. Iger the following year.
Mr. Iger’s first tenure was widely considered a high mark for the now-century-old company, one that resulted in Disney adding red-hot entertainment properties such as Star Wars, Marvel Comics and Pixar Animation to its already robust portfolio. But that reign was also not without its missteps, at least according to Mr. Peltz.
In its proxy filings on Thursday, Trian said Disney “materially overpaid" for the assets of 21st Century Fox, the last megadeal overseen by Mr. Iger that closed in 2019. The activist also sharply criticized Disney’s succession planning, noting that the ouster of Bob Chapek just five months after Disney’s board extended his contract was a sign that the board “completely misread the state of Disney’s & Bob Chapek’s performance."
Disney isn’t taking the matter lightly. The company front-ran Trian’s proxy filing by announcing late Wednesday that Chairman Susan Arnold—the board’s longest-serving member aside from Mr. Iger—would step down from the board while Nike’s Mark Parker takes over the chair slot. Mr. Parker was one of the few on the board concerned about Mr. Chapek’s management early on, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal.
But that ultimately might not be enough. Disney’s stock jumped nearly 4% on Thursday morning, after losing some of the lift it got following Mr. Iger’s appointment. But the company’s market value remains near its five-year low, and the stock has badly lagged behind the S&P 500 in that time.
Investors have fallen out of love with the brutal economics of streaming, and Disney’s booming theme park business that had helped compensate for the massive streaming losses is also now showing weakness—ahead of what could be a painful global recession.
The fact that Trian is also only seeking a board seat for Mr. Peltz rather than a long list of demands might also be a point in its favor. Peter Supino of Wolfe Research in a note to clients Thursday that said the activist’s proposals “seem reasonable and collaborative." Disney hasn’t quelled this rebellion yet.
