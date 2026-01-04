logoNews

AI-made Disney shorts are coming. What happens to Indian creators?

Lata Jha
4 min read4 Jan 2026, 05:07 PM IST
logo
A young, mobile-first audience and the strong cultural resonance of Disney and Marvel franchises make AI-generated, IP-driven micro-videos an easy fit for India’s content economy. (AI-generated graphic)
Summary
The Disney-OpenAI collaboration signals a transformative era for AI-generated content in India, targeting Gen Z's preference for short-form videos. While it opens new monetization avenues, uncertainties in copyright law and potential pressures on smaller creators highlight the challenges ahead.

The landmark licensing agreement between The Walt Disney Company and OpenAI, under which iconic TV and movie characters can be used to create short AI-generated videos and images, is set to reshape how content franchises are consumed, remixed and monetised.

India, where a young and mobile-first audience already consumes a lot of short videos, could see a rapid adoption of AI-generated, short-form videos made using global entertainment IP (intellectual property) such as Disney and Marvel characters, industry experts said.

However, experts also flagged concerns. Indian copyright law remains unclear on who owns AI-generated content and who is accountable if it causes harm. Also, powerful global franchises could crowd out smaller Indian creators and shrink space for local stories.

Opportunities and the AI ecosystem

“On the upside, AI-enabled co-creation lowers creative barriers, deepens fan engagement, and opens new monetisation channels for IP owners in growth markets like India. It also sets a benchmark for responsible AI development based on licensed access to copyrighted content rather than unregulated scraping,” said Vikrant Rana, managing partner, SS Rana & Co. As Indian companies increasingly launch AI verticals, a high-profile global licensing partnership legitimizes generative video as a scalable, monetizable category. This could accelerate investment into Indian start-ups working on AI video generation, gaming, vernacular content, synthetic media tools and moderation technologies, he added.

Also Read | Springboard 2026| Micro-dramas set to dominate India’s streaming industry

On 11 December, Disney announced that as part of a three-year licensing agreement, Sora, OpenAI's text-to-video AI model, will be able to generate short, user-prompted social videos that can be viewed and shared by fans, drawing on more than 200 Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars characters.

Legal grey areas

However, experts said risks are material. For one, Indian copyright law remains unclear on ownership and liability for AI-generated derivative works. Lalu John Philip, founder, Boolean Legal, said from a regulatory standpoint, there is a fascinating tension emerging. “The DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) released a working paper proposing a 'Hybrid Model' with a 'Mandatory Blanket License'. This proposes that rights holders cannot opt out of AI training and must accept a statutory remuneration instead. This could take the steam out of exclusive high-value deals, as competitors could legally train models to generate 'inspired' or 'style-mimicking' content without needing a formal partnership,” Philip said.

Deals like the Disney–OpenAI agreement are welcome for both AI companies and copyright owners, but being voluntary and limited, they still leave AI platforms exposed to legal risks from other rights holders, Ameet Datta, founder, ADP Law Offices, pointed out.

The more these deals remain voluntary, the greater the pressure on AI platforms to license content from copyright owners who are still unlicensed. It becomes harder to argue that no licences are required when an AI platform already has multiple licensing deals in place.

Market impact

To be sure, in a market like India, this kind of AI-generated Disney content is likely to see strong early traction, especially among Gen Z and urban mobile-first users who already consume short-form video at scale. It will mainly compete with Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, TikTok-style creator content, and fan edits, where users already remix pop culture.

Also Read | Veterans return to filmmaking as demand for mass-market storytelling rises

“The key shift is that fans can now create licensed, studio-approved Disney-style content within a controlled AI framework, without traditional editing skills. Most impacted groups would be independent fan creators and meme pages, who rely on manual editing and originality, mid-tier animation studios and VFX freelancers, especially for short social formats and brand content teams, as expectations for speed and polish rise,” said Prashant Puri, co-founder and chief executive officer of AdLift, a digital marketing agency recently acquired by Liquid Asia, a creative-first agency. At the same time, it opens a new engagement layer for franchises in India, where fandom for Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar is already strong, making it more about participation than passive viewing.

What comes next

Moreover, a high-profile partnership like Disney–OpenAI acts as a strong validation signal for the AI ecosystem. For Indian companies, especially media, gaming, edtech, ad-tech and creator-economy platforms, it reinforces the idea that generative AI is moving from experimentation to mainstream monetization.

Also Read | Youth brands shift ad spend from TV to digital amid changing engagement trends

“The deal gives 'big studio' recognition to creation of content by artificial creators, moving it from a niche category for smaller producers, to a mainstream source of content. While legal issues around ownership, attribution and benefit sharing need to be resolved, this irrevocably signals that the future of animation is at least partly AI-generated or at least AI-enhanced,” said Anirban Mohapatra, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics