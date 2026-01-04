AI-made Disney shorts are coming. What happens to Indian creators?

“The key shift is that fans can now create licensed, studio-approved Disney-style content within a controlled AI framework, without traditional editing skills. Most impacted groups would be independent fan creators and meme pages, who rely on manual editing and originality, mid-tier animation studios and VFX freelancers, especially for short social formats and brand content teams, as expectations for speed and polish rise,” said Prashant Puri, co-founder and chief executive officer of AdLift, a digital marketing agency recently acquired by Liquid Asia, a creative-first agency. At the same time, it opens a new engagement layer for franchises in India, where fandom for Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar is already strong, making it more about participation than passive viewing.