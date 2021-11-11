Disney’s streaming show will eventually go on

It isn’t a cheap transition, though. While the company maintains its target of as many as 260 million Disney+ subscribers by the end of fiscal 2024 (more than double its current level), it warned that fiscal 2022 will be the year of “peak losses" for the service—a year later than its original goal. The company’s overall operating profit for the just-ended quarter came in well below Wall Street’s targets as Disney continues to cope with higher costs across its segments. Meanwhile, its theme-park unit remains in recovery mode. Combined domestic and international park revenue of about $4.2 billion was about 5% ahead of analysts’ consensus expectations, but is still about 23% below the last comparable quarter before the pandemic.