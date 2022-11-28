Disney’s theme parks are sore spot for investors, too
- While Disney’s streaming division has seen losses, the powerhouse parks division is also worrying Wall Street
Bob Chapek took heat over losses at Walt Disney Co.’s streaming business. But cracks were also showing at Disney’s crown jewel theme-parks division when Mr. Chapek lost his job as chief executive last week.
Bob Chapek took heat over losses at Walt Disney Co.’s streaming business. But cracks were also showing at Disney’s crown jewel theme-parks division when Mr. Chapek lost his job as chief executive last week.
Investors were spooked by shrinking margins at the parks division amid a softening economy, raising concerns about how long the parks can continue to produce the profits needed to help subsidize losses in streaming, now more than $8 billion since Disney’s flagship Disney+ service launched in late 2019.
Investors were spooked by shrinking margins at the parks division amid a softening economy, raising concerns about how long the parks can continue to produce the profits needed to help subsidize losses in streaming, now more than $8 billion since Disney’s flagship Disney+ service launched in late 2019.
Since taking the helm as CEO in February 2020, Mr. Chapek presided over major changes at the parks, including a new online reservation system and other new technology such as Genie+, a smartphone app that allows guests to pay extra to skip certain lines. Under his watch, the company has also raised prices on admission tickets, annual passes, hotel room rates and other in-park purchases.
The changes have led to record quarterly revenue and profit in the division. They are also unpopular with some customers, who complain they are being nickel-and-dimed and say the reservation system is restrictive, reduces flexibility and unnecessarily complicates visits.
Mr. Chapek has said the changes have helped generate profit and limit overcrowding, thereby improving the customer experience.
Robert Iger, Mr. Chapek’s predecessor who is now back as CEO, was alarmed by the price increases, The Wall Street Journal has reported.
The parks have taken on more strategic importance recently. Over the past year, the division that includes them has accounted for about two-thirds of Disney’s total operating income, with the rest coming from Disney’s media businesses. In the two years leading up to the coronavirus pandemic, before the Disney+ streaming service was launched, the parks division generated between 38% and 45% of the company’s profit.
Earlier this month, Disney’s fourth-quarter earnings report, which delivered weaker-than-expected revenue and profit, showed widening losses in streaming and unexpected warning signs from the parks.
Operating income from the parks division was $1.5 billion, or about 18% below the $1.85 billion JPMorgan Chase & Co. had predicted for the quarter, the investment bank wrote in a note to clients. Analysts noted that parks revenue rose, but profit fell compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, the last equivalent quarter before the pandemic hit.
Per capita spending by guests rose by 6% from the previous quarter and by 40% from the fourth quarter of 2019, but marketing and events-related costs were also up, the company said, eating into profit.
Guggenheim Securities LLC analysts told clients that Disney’s guidance for the next year had “smacked down the bull case on total company revenue and profit growth," and the bank lowered its share price target from $145 to $115, based on the steep losses to streaming and “slower parks profit growth than previously forecast." Shares closed Friday at around $99.
Profit margins at Disney’s domestic parks and experiences business, which also includes cruise ships, fell by nearly 16 percentage points from the prior quarter to 14.8%, below analyst expectations of around 20%.
Margins at the domestic parks and experiences division typically shrink between the third and fourth quarter as the summer vacation season ends and families return to normal work and school schedules, according to a Journal analysis of Disney’s financial results. But this year the decline was especially bad.
In 2018 and 2019, the two most recent comparable years, domestic parks profit margins fell 13 points and 9 points, respectively, between the third and fourth quarters.
“The miss on the parks was a big surprise," said David Goodman, a senior analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, the asset-management arm of Ameriprise Financial and a large Disney shareholder.
“The biggest issue is that as they ramp back up and things reopen, there seems to be a mismatch between revenues and expenses," Mr. Goodman said Sunday. “Thinking about next year for the parks, even if demand now seems strong, that’s just today, and with the market thinking about a possible recession, there are a lot of unknowns."
Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy told analysts on a Nov. 8 conference call that the parks had seen lower profit in part because of Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida in late September, closing attractions at Walt Disney World and resulting in a $65 million charge. She added that demand at the parks remains robust and the company expects strong results from the holiday quarter.
Mr. Chapek was more upbeat in his appraisal of fourth-quarter results, praising “another strong period for parks," which he said “continue to deliver phenomenal results."
On Nov. 16, Disney announced a fresh round of price increases at the parks—the second in two months—that brought the price for a one-day pass at Orlando’s Magic Kingdom park on a high-demand day to $189.
Disney said Mr. Chapek would be replaced by Mr. Iger on Sunday, Nov. 20. A few days later, the parks division announced its first-ever discount for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser attraction, which launched in Florida last March. Many fans and analysts viewed the attraction as a harbinger of things to come.
Exclusive and costly, it caters to the most devoted “Star Wars" fans. It costs nearly $5,000 for a party of two adults and includes an immersive role-playing experience and a two-night stay at a hotel designed to look like a space vessel from the “Star Wars" movies. Last week, the company began offering members of the Disney Vacation Club 30% off the attraction for select dates.
“What that means is that they’re not able to fill those 100 rooms every two nights, and perhaps they’ve run through all the most ardent Star Wars fans and affluent guests who’d be willing to pay this high price," said Jim Shull, who worked for more than 30 years as a Disney Imagineer, a term for the engineers and designers who build Disney’s theme-park attractions.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text