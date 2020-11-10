Dispute stalls film releases

The Association of Active Tamil Film Producers tweeted on 21 October that no new film release is scheduled by its members till the issue is sorted out. Producers in the Hindi film industry and executives of Hollywood studios looking to bring foreign offerings are also following suit, agreeing that commercial terms will have to be renegotiated with cinemas post the pandemic. Producer-director Vipul Shah told Mint in an earlier interview that a post-covid world will be different and filmmakers will have to re-think plans for the release of their films. As a result, several films like Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will not be in theatres in time for Diwali.