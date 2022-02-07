Distribution tie-ups drive DocuBay subscriber growth

The company that stuck to its plan of bringing out one new documentary feature daily in 2021 and sometimes delivering even more, is looking to double its slate this year with a significant increase in investments. “We are looking at commissioning originals and exclusives. Even though we’re primarily an English language service, we’ve realized localization is key to reach out to the masses in India and hence, will be looking at programming in local Indian languages too," said Dwibhashyam. The company that has partnered with distribution players such as France’s Kwanza and UK’s Journeyman is benefiting from growing curiosity among Indian audiences for factual content as they are exposed to information across social media. “Until five years ago, documentary was perceived as a niche genre since television programming often shied away from it. But that has changed now as the customer is much more evolved," he said.