DNEG to acquire Prime Focus Technologies’ business1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 10:58 AM IST
PFT, a subsidiary of DNEG’s parent company, Prime Focus Ltd, has offices located across North America, the United Kingdom and India.
DNEG, a visual entertainment services company, has entered into a memorandum of understanding to acquire Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), that works to provide cloud-based software and artificial intelligence (AI) technology for the media and entertainment (M&E) industry. PFT, a subsidiary of DNEG’s parent company, Prime Focus Ltd, has offices located across North America, the United Kingdom and India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×