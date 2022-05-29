Doctor Strange beats Batman to become highest-grossing film of 2022

While Tom Cruise and "Top Gun" wait in the wings, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and his multiverse get to stay a bit longer at the top of the weekend box office. According to studio estimates provided on May 29, Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" was the top-grossing film of the weekend for the third time, grossing $31.6 million in 4,534 North American cinemas.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}