‘Doctor Strange’ on a winning spree at the Indian box office

According to trade experts, Doctor Strange, one of the most popular characters of the much-loved Marvel Cinematic Universe, more so since the release of Avengers: Infinity War and the finale Avengers: Endgame, has an extremely strong screen presence helmed by Benedict Cumberbatch, who also enjoys a strong fan following in India and the second part of the movie franchise has been hugely awaited for a long time now. While the Marvel fan base in India is dominated by the 15–35 age group, there is a 60:40 skew in favour of men.