DocuBay inks acquisition deals with France’s Kwanza, UK’s Journeyman Pictures

New Delhi: DocuBay, the documentary streaming service owned by IN10 Media Group, has announced two acquisition deals — with France’s Kwanza and UK’s Journeyman Pictures. The collaboration with these distributors means their award-winning and award-nominated features will be available for worldwide streaming on DocuBay when the service officially launches globally later this year. All the films will be available with English subtitles.

Notable titles acquired from Kwanza, an independent producer and distributor based in France, include award-winning features such as Himalayan Gold Rush, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Eric Valli. It is about Nepalese villagers embarking on a dangerous trek through the Himalayas in search of a fungus that’s worth its weight in gold; and Deeper, that follows the story of French scuba diver Pascal Bernabe on his record-breaking deep ocean dive of 1080 feet.

Other titles acquired from Kwanza include Touring Talkies, Chadar: The Ice Trail, Hitler’s Last Secrets, Travelling with the Jinju, and Jack London: An American Adventure.

From Journeyman Pictures, a UK-based global distributor and sales agent, DocuBay has acquired titles like PlayMe Burlesque, a feature about the resurgence of the art of Burlesque in NYC, Moonwalk One, a feature about the Apollo 11 moon landing, digitally remastered from the 1970 original, and Sealers: One Last Hunt, an award-nominated feature that follows a motley crew of seal hunters who aim to keep an ancient Norwegian tradition alive.

Other acquisitions include Angkor Awakens, The Billion Dollar Bust, I Love My Muslim, Every Other Couple, Unbounded, and Guardians of the Strait.

“We are eager for DocuBay to launch in Q2 this year, and to share our passion for rich, compelling human stories that unite us as one tribe. Our mission of delivering a vertical, premium service that features excellent documentary films to consumers globally is furthered through our partnerships with exceptional international content distributors like Kwanza, and Journeyman Pictures," Akul Tripathi, chief operating officer, DocuBay said in a statement.