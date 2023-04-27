DocuBay rolls out original documentary slate

DocuBay rolls out original documentary slate1 min read 27 Apr 2023, 12:11 PM IST
DocuBay, the international documentary streaming service owned by IN10 Media Network has announced the launch of its original slate with six titles, and more in the pipeline.
DocuBay’s originals will showcase real stories covering topics like crime, technology, culture, society, relationships and more. The platform has already greenlit multiple projects with various production companies, it said in a statement.
Documentaries titled Monogamy Disrupted and Water Mafia produced by Vice Studios India will explore the lives of those who identify as polyamorous and the effects of water mafia across socio-economic classes, respectively
Bad Toys Inc. developed by G.O.A.T Studios touches upon how sex toys shape the perception of pleasure across India while B.P.O (Bogus Phone Operators), developed by Nirvaan Entertainment, revolves around the events where an organized gang defrauded thousands of US citizens.
Another film Plastic Fantastic finds out how plastic surgery has become a common phenomenon today while Destiny On Demand explores the popularity of astrology buoyed by the internet which is creating new business models.
The platform, catering to the age group of 18 to 45, is pursuing different themes and topics for originals that will target audiences globally.
DocuBay’s original documentaries will be available on the streaming platform in 2023.
“DocuBay is one of the fastest growing assets from our portfolio, and we are glad to present our original documentaries that are a testament to DocuBay’s commitment to deliver compelling, thought-provoking content to our viewers globally," Aditya Pittie, managing director of IN10 Media Network, said in a statement.
Girish Dwibhashyam, chief operating officer, DocuBay said today, audiences have overwhelming content choices but are invariably seeking something new to expand their worldview. “After gathering data and insights on how and what customers are watching, we are excited to create our originals which marks a significant milestone for us. The originals give us an excellent opportunity to showcase our brand disposition through creative expression and take the platform to the next level," he said in a statement.