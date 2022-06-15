Does a film’s tax-free status benefit consumers and theatre owners?3 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 12:34 AM IST
- Benefits for tax-exempt movies have waned since the goods and services tax was introduced in 2017
The government’s decision to make The Kashmir Files and Samrat Prithviraj tax-free has put the spotlight back on its benefits. Though the initiative is aimed at lowering ticket prices to ensure more and more people can watch the film, and theatre owners earn a higher revenue, the benefits are limited and tax-free films do not really enjoy a zero-tax status.