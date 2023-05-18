Home/ Industry / Media/  Domestic help of Salman’s sister held for stealing diamond earrings
Mumbai police Wednesday said it has arrested domestic help of Arpita Khan Sharma for allegedly stealing a pair of earrings worth 5 lakh from her Khar residence. Arpita is the youngest sister of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Arpita filed a complaint with the Mumbai police after her diamond earrings were reported missing from her home.

The 30 years old domestic help was arrested from neighbouring Thane district, the Mumbai police said.

"Accused Sandip Hegde decamped with diamond-studded gold jewellery worth around five lakh from Arpita Khan's residence located on 17th Road in Khar. After the incident came to light, Arpita approached the police and lodged a complaint," news agency PTI reported quoting an official of Khar police station.

The official said based on the complaint of the victim, the police launched a probe and scanned the CCTV footage from the area.

"With the help of technical and other inputs, the police nabbed the accused on Tuesday from Thane for the alleged theft of the jewellery," the official added.

The earrings were recovered from the house of the accused, who lives in the slum of Vile Parle East, the official said. The accused was remanded to police custody and was booked under section 381 (theft by servant) of IPC.

 

Updated: 18 May 2023, 03:32 AM IST
