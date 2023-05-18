Domestic help of Salman’s sister held for stealing diamond earrings1 min read 18 May 2023, 03:31 AM IST
Mumbai police Wednesday said it has arrested domestic help of Arpita Khan Sharma for allegedly stealing a pair of earrings worth ₹5 lakh from her Khar residence. Arpita is the youngest sister of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
