Bollywood's box-office blues: Donald Trump’s 100% tariff on foreign films will put the industry’s resilience on trial
Summary
The US and the UK together account for around 50% of Indian movies' overseas collections, thanks to the widespread Indian diaspora.
On 29 September, US President Donald Trump reiterated his plan to impose 100% tariffs on all films made outside America—a move that could spell disaster for Indian movies, which rely heavily on diaspora audiences for a significant portion of their revenue.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story