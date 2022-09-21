Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra had been arrested on 21 September, 2021 for alleged creation and distribution of porn films through apps. A year on, Kundra took to microblogging site Twitter opening up for the very first time about his arrest. ‘Shut up’ his tweet read aimed at ‘trolls’ who condemned him for his alleged activity.

Kundra hash tagged his post with media trial and said, “if you don't know the whole story…shut up!". On Twitter, Raj also said that it's a matter of time as 'justice will be served'.

Notably, 21 September also marks the day a year ago when Raj Kundra was released from the Arthur Road jail.

One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger 🙏 #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers pic.twitter.com/KVSpJoNAKo — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) September 21, 2022

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Stay Strong!! Time will reveal itself no matter what. It just takes time!" Another Twitter user commented, "I don't know what it is but let the truth come out."

Four women had on 4 February 2021 complained that they had been forced to shoot porn after being promised an acting job in web series. Umesh Kamat, a person who was caught uploading such videos through a UK firm named Kenrin Production House on their app called HotShots, led to more evidence in the scandal.

The company that was caught distributing the pornographic content was set up by Kundra and his relative Pradeep Bakshi. The firm was registered in the UK to evade Indian cyber laws. WhatsApp chats between Kundra, Kamat and Bakshi were taken as evidence in Kundra's alleged involvement in the racket.

The case was transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Raj was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) and sections of the Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Raj Kundra's tweet comes over a month after he filed an application before a magistrate's court in Mumbai seeking that he be discharged from the case. He was arrested in the case in July 2021 and is now out on bail. As per news agency PTI, police found no evidence that Raj made any monetary or other kinds of gain from the alleged offence, and the prosecution has not attributed to him any intention to commit offence, the application said.

Raj Kundra since his bail release has been keeping a low profile. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married since 2009 and have two children together- son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter through surrogacy Samisha Kundra.