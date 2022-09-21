'...don't know the whole story': Raj Kundra breaks silence after a year. See post3 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 06:05 PM IST
- Kundra took to Twitter, hash tagging his post with media trial and said, 'if you don't know the whole story…shut up!'
Listen to this article
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra had been arrested on 21 September, 2021 for alleged creation and distribution of porn films through apps. A year on, Kundra took to microblogging site Twitter opening up for the very first time about his arrest. ‘Shut up’ his tweet read aimed at ‘trolls’ who condemned him for his alleged activity.