Doordarshan collaborates with Sanjeev Kapoor to promote DD Free Dish

“This collaboration is aimed at creating greater awareness on the diversity of content available on DD Free Dish with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s dedicated food channel Food Food now on our platform," Shashi Shekhar Vempati, chief executive officer, Prasar Bharti said adding that this is the first time that a dedicated food channel has come on board on the platform. “We look forward to more such innovative initiatives with our content creator partners who have contributed immensely to the growth of DD Free Dish as a platform. These unique recipes in the name of DD FreeDish are being broadcast on all our TV channels and social media platforms."