Doordarshan's ‘Captain Vyom’ to be remade into web series

Nostalgia related to sad stories may not work but happy stories can always be revived, say media industry experts, pointing out that new streaming platforms in India have begun to cater to older audiences, including the 60 plus population, in a big way, making these feel-good classics easy to market. There have always been assets and properties that remain enduring enough to milk over a period of time but also lend themselves to new audiences and energies. Every new generation thinks of how it can reinterpret these formats in its own time. It reminds you of a simpler time, and you can look back with affection to seek comfort in the familiar. Even the original show or film remaining available on streaming platforms does not exclude the possibility of something shinier and slicker coming up without the old, seemingly quaint version posing real competition to the new offering.