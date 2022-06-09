Doordarshan's DG Mayank Agrawal appointed Prasar Bharti CEO

“These past years have been an enriching experience working with seven ministers at the ministry of information and broadcasting. From late Arun Jaitley, M Venkaiah Naidu, Smriti Irani, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Prakash Javadekar, Anurag Thakur, Dr. L Murugan. They have all guided, mentored and supported every step of way," Vempati tweeted on Thursday calling Doordarshan and All India Radio intrinsic elements of his formative years. “I feel blessed to have given back to these two vital organisations to the best of my abilities. My sincere wishes to all those who have made them the most trusted media brands in India."