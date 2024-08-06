New draft broadcasting bill raises accountability, censorship concerns
Summary
- Individuals posting “systematic” content that qualifies under news and current affairs on social media are liable to be directly regulated by the Centre—a move that many consultants and stakeholders fear could undermine free speech in the world’s largest democracy.
New Delhi: A new draft of the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024, which is currently undergoing industry consultations, has raised both concerns ancd confusion among legal and policy stakeholders, as well as creators, on how speech and expression on the internet may be regulated.