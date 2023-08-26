Following his triumphant venture with "Dream Girl" in 2019, Raaj Shaandilyaa returned to the limelight with "Dream Girl 2" in 2023. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the dual role of Pooja and Karam, alongside Ananya Panday portraying Pari, this comedic sensation graced the silver screen on August 25.

The movie has been financed by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, and it is currently generating a blend of feedback from both reviewers and the public. Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Dream Girl 2’ to release on 25 August Kicking off on a promising trajectory, Dream Girl 2 made a resounding entrance into theaters, amassing an impressive ₹9.70 crore in India on its inaugural day, as indicated by initial approximations.

Notably, the trio of prominent national cinema chains—PVR, Cinepolis, and INOX—played a pivotal role, contributing nearly 60 percent of the film's overall Day 1 earnings, culminating in an approximate collection of ₹5.35 crore.

In the midst of the triumph of Gadar 2 and Jailer, this movie finds itself in direct competition with the two cinematic masterpieces that etched their names in history. While Gadar 2, spearheaded by Sunny Deol, amassed an impressive Day 1 total of approximately ₹35 crore, Rajinikanth's Jailer surged ahead with a staggering collection of nearly ₹44.50 crore within India.

Notably, Gadar 2 has now seized the mantle of being Bollywood's most significant opening of 2023, firmly establishing its position right after the release of Pathaan.

In Dream Girl 2, the narrative revolves around Karam, who undergoes a transformation into the character Pooja due to a pivotal event in his life. Guided by the support of his father, Karam enters into matrimony with the son of a prosperous individual, triggering a series of tumultuous events.

The cast includes prominent actors such as Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa, each playing crucial roles in the unfolding story.