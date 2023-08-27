"Dream Girl 2," featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the primary role, experienced a boost in its domestic box office earnings on the second day of its release, accumulating an impressive ₹14 crore on Saturday.

As reported by Sacnilk, "Dream Girl 2" secured ₹10.69 crore on its Friday release. It then went on to amass ₹14 crore, according to preliminary estimates. Consequently, the cumulative box office earnings over the first two days reached ₹24.69 crore. The film achieved an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 41.40% on Saturday.

Consequently, the cumulative box office earnings for "Dream Girl 2" have reached ₹24.69 crore. It is anticipated that the film will surpass the ₹25 crore mark by Sunday.

Among various locations, Chandigarh recorded the highest occupancy rate at 56.25%, while Surat had the lowest occupancy rate at 21.25%.

"Dream Girl 2," helmed by director Raaj Shaandilyaa, serves as a continuation of Ayushmann's 2019 hit film with the same title. In this sequel, Ayushmann reprises his role as Karam, a character who opts to cross-dress as Pooja in order to gather sufficient funds for marrying his beloved partner, portrayed by Ananya Panday. Guided by the support of his father, Karam enters into matrimony with the son of a prosperous individual, triggering a series of tumultuous events.

The ensemble cast of "Dream Girl 2" includes Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa. The production is undertaken by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

As stated in a press release, the creators of the film revealed that "Dream Girl 2" has emerged as Ayushmann's "biggest opener till date" surpassing the initial day's collection of his 2019 film "Bala," which had garnered ₹10.15 crore. Ayushmann expressed his satisfaction that "Dream Girl 2" has enjoyed a strong beginning in terms of domestic box office performance.