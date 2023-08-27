Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's film mint ₹14 crore1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST
‘Dream Girl 2,’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana, earned ₹24.69 crore in its first two days at the domestic box office. Chandigarh recorded the highest occupancy rate at 56.25%, while Surat had the lowest occupancy rate at 21.25%.
"Dream Girl 2," featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the primary role, experienced a boost in its domestic box office earnings on the second day of its release, accumulating an impressive ₹14 crore on Saturday.
