'Dream Girl 2' Box Office collections Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana’s movie continues strong streak with impressive numbers2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 08:38 AM IST
Dream Girl 2 Box Office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana’s movie impresses in its opening weekend.
Dream Girl 2 has established its Box Office dominance over the weekend with a notable three-day collection. The movie, a highly anticipated sequel, has managed to captivate the audience's attention and has garnered an impressive total of ₹40.71 crore, as per Sacnilk.
