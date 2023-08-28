Dream Girl 2 has established its Box Office dominance over the weekend with a notable three-day collection. The movie, a highly anticipated sequel, has managed to captivate the audience's attention and has garnered an impressive total of ₹40.71 crore, as per Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dream Girl 2 boasts an impressive screen count exceeding 2,200 screens, a considerable expansion compared to the initial screen count of OMG 2. The film's producers have maintained standard ticket rates, with an average price ranging from ₹210-220, as per Koimoi.

The film's box office journey kicked off on a promising note with its first-day collection amounting to ₹10.69 crore, setting the tone for a successful run. The upward trajectory continued on the second day as Dream Girl 2 witnessed a surge in footfalls, accumulating a noteworthy ₹14.02 crore. This impressive figure marked a remarkable 31.15% increase from the first-day earnings, clearly reflecting the growing popularity of the film.

Also Read: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 to beat Pathaan, Baahubali 2, become fastest film to cross ₹ 450 crore The momentum carried through to the much-awaited Sunday, where the movie's charismatic storytelling and engaging performances attracted even larger crowds. While early estimates for the third day indicate a substantial collection of ₹16 crore, the final figures are anticipated to further bolster the film's commendable Box Office run.

Dream Girl 2, a sequel that has generated significant buzz and anticipation, has successfully built upon the foundation laid by its predecessor. The film's unique narrative, coupled with a stellar performance by Ayushmann Khurrana, has undoubtedly struck a chord with the audience.

Dream Girl 2 review "On the face of it, Dream Girl 2 is audacious, unapologetic and entertaining," wrote Monika Rawal Kukreja in the Hindustan Times. "The story is fine and well intended. It makes you laugh out loud, there are some witty one-liners, clever jokes, references to some other films, which sometimes works and falls flat other times."

Also Read: Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's film mints ₹ 14 crore “Everything from his voice to his walk to the flutter of his eyelids is impeccable," wrote Tushar Joshi on India Today while praising Ayushmann’s performance. “On the whole, the overall experience of watching Pooja in her true element getting caught up in some crazy situations is quite fun. The jokes and gags (the Gadar 2 and BTS reference) are witty and some are downright funny."