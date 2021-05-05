‘Drishyam 2’ adds to Bollywood remakes of southern hits

Film trade and exhibition experts say while Bollywood has looked to south Indian films for inspiration earlier, and with much success, be it Kabir Singh (a remake of Arjun Reddy), Ajay Devgn's Drishyam or Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming sports drama Jersey, film-makers down south are far more keen to push their original films up north now. Dubbing in multiple languages, featuring a Bollywood star in a prominent role for better monetization of theatrical, satellite TV and digital rights and aggressive marketing and promotions make for key strategies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}