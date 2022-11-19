Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn-starrer beats Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Ram Setu

With a good start, Drishyam 2, the sequel to the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam has earned ₹15.38 crore on the film's opening day box office collection, the makers said on Saturday, according to the news agency PTI.
The Ajay Devgn-starrer movie was released on Friday, November 18.
The Abhishek Pathak directorial has opened to a positive response from critics and audiences at the domestic box office and has broken the opening day collection record of this year's blockbusters.
Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Ramesh Bala said that Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 is performing well in UAE, Singapore and Malaysia too.
The film managed to beat Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Ram Setu which had earned ₹13.41 crore and ₹14.84 crore respectively on its opening day.
As per PTI reports, the production house Panorama Studios shared the day one box office collection of “Drishyam 2" and said they are elated with the response to the film.
“The movie has garnered critical acclaim and excellent word of mouth. The footfall at theatres has increased to the point that multiplex chains have added midnight shows to fulfill the demand for ‘Drishyam 2’," the production banner said in a statement, as quoted by PTI.
Ajay Devgn's 2015 crime thriller Drishyam was the Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film was released in February last year.
In "Drishyam 2", Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has reprised his role of Vijay Salgoankar. The movie also stars Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta, besides the new entrant Akshaye Khanna.
"Drishyam 2" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.
