Superhit crime-thriller, Drishyam, is set to get a Hollywood makeover as production house Panorama Studios has partnered with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films for the international remake of the movie. After South Korea and China, the movie will be recreated in English for Hollywood, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director, of Panorama Studios said on Thursday.

Panorama Studios has acquired the international remake rights to the Malayalam movies "Drishyam 1 & 2" from the original producers Aashirvad Cinemas.

The Bollywood version of the movie starred Ajay Devgan, Tabbu and Shriya Saran and gained massive popularity among Hindi-speaking audiences. The movie is also being recreated in South Korea and another deal has been finalised for a Spanish-language version.

"We are very happy to collaborate with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films to create this story in English for Hollywood. After Korea and Hollywood, our mission is to produce 'Drishyam' in 10 countries in the next three to five years," Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director, of Panorama Studios, said in a statement.

Producer Abhishek Pathak, who also directed the Bollywood version of “Drishyam 2" said, “ We have received immense love from our Indian audiences, who have made the 'Drishyam' franchise a massive success. The strength of 'Drishyam' lies in its story, and we want it to be enjoyed by audiences globally."

Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam is a ‘timeless masterpiece’

The movie was first released in 2013 in Malayalam. Its story revolves around Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family, who come under suspicion when Varun Prabhakar, the son of the IG Geetha Prabhakar, goes missing. The movie was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

In addition to being made in Korean, Spanish and English, the movie has been already remade in Mandarin (Chinese remake), and other languages like Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Sinhala.

"The film is a timeless thriller that has entranced audiences across the globe. We can't wait to bring the movie to fans here in the U.S.," Karz and Bindley of Gulfstream Pictures said in a joint statement. The Gulfstream banners are known for giving movies like "Blended" and “Upgraded".

Jack Nguyen, founder of JOAT Films, described "Drishyam" as a unique yet enduring story. "The story has resonated with audiences worldwide as evidenced by the numerous remakes it has spawned. Gulfstream, Panorama and JOAT are excited to have the opportunity to present our take on this cleverly crafted thriller to audiences globally," Nguyen said.

(With inputs from PTI)

