Drishyam to get Hollywood makeover, filmmakers reveal plan to remake crime thriller in 10 countries
Panorama Studios has collaborated with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films for the Hollywood remake of Drishyam movie
Superhit crime-thriller, Drishyam, is set to get a Hollywood makeover as production house Panorama Studios has partnered with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films for the international remake of the movie. After South Korea and China, the movie will be recreated in English for Hollywood, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director, of Panorama Studios said on Thursday.