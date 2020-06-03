Drive-in theatres may get their moment under the stars

Most cities in India are either too warm or too cold for most of the year and that does not help the cause of open-air screenings, Shah said. Bengaluru is an exception and the company collaborates with different properties such as cricket or football grounds mostly on the outskirts of the city and brings in food trucks to complement the experience. “Over time, we’ve also realized that not everyone owns a car. So we make arrangements for bean bags and chairs," Shah said. Under the Stars works with a projector, mobile screen and loudspeakers, he said.