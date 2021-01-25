Dropping WhatsApp? Nostalgia drives users to ICQ

WhatsApp users around the world who are worried about the company’s shifting policy on data privacy are flocking to rival messaging apps such as Signal and Telegram.
In Hong Kong, some are choosing an alternative that reminds them of their childhood—before algorithms, Big Tech and viral misinformation.
5 min read . 10:19 AM IST
4 min read . 09:41 AM IST
2 min read . 07:14 AM IST
2 min read . 05:54 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal