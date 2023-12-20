Dual delight: Theatres set to cash in on the Yuletide box office clash

NEW DELHI : Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Telugu film Salaar are gearing up for a box office clash this weekend during the Christmas holidays. While this may spark a screen tussle in select markets, theatres across India expect to end the year on a high note considering that the two films target different demographics.

While Khan is riding high on the success of Pathaan and Jawan in 2023, and is poised to capture the multiplex audience in the north and cosmopolitan metros of south India with his third release, the Telugu action film aims to cater to mass-market viewers in south India, garnering more single screens.

The period between Christmas and New Year’s has traditionally been a lucrative time, especially for urban multiplex markets. Khan’s movie has an edge with its release a day earlier, on Thursday, this week.

“Advance sales of both films are off to a great start and we expect significant traction for both films based on past numbers, considering their holistic appeal as mass entertainers from different regions across the country covering both the northern and southern belts. Instead of viewing it as a clash between the two films, it’s an opportune moment to engage the entire cross-section of the Indian audience, as there will be something catering to all tastes," Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer for cinemas, BookMyShow, said.

During Christmas weekend and end-of-year period, there is typically a surge in moviegoers with most families seeking to spend more time together, contributing significantly to increased footfalls in cinemas. Analysing box office records, the year-end festive weekend often gives a boost to overall ticket sales, said Saksena.

Unlike Khan’s previous two releases, Pathaan and Jawan, Dunki doesn’t lean heavily on action and hasn’t been dubbed in southern languages. Nevertheless, the family drama, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, known for blockbusters such as 3 Idiots and PK, is expected to appeal to women audiences and families. It is set to secure 55-60% of all screens in north India, even though opening day earnings might be slightly below Jawan or Pathaan, both surpassing the ₹50 crore mark.

However, the story could be different in the south, where mass-market audiences are known for flocking to single-screens, particularly for action entertainers like Salaar. which has been dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi besides screening its original Telugu version.

While Prabhas is yet to see a genuine box office hit since the massive success of the Baahubali franchise, Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF franchise fame, holds promise.

The second part of KGF had crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide in 2022.

The competition for screens, especially in the north, resulted in several theatres struggling to open bookings until Wednesday morning.

In addition, the Hollywood superhero film Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is vying for space, particularly on high-end premium screens such as IMAX.

All said, most theatre owners anticipate an opportunity for both the films to enjoy an extended run at the box office during the upcoming holiday period.

“We were concerned about the clash when release dates for the two movies were first announced two months ago, but now things look much better closer to the date. We are witnessing a certain momentum at the box office post the release of Animal and the two films belong to such different genres that they would complement rather than competing with each other," said Amit Sharma, managing director of Miraj Entertainment, a company that operates multiplex theatres.