Dual delight: Theatres set to cash in on the Yuletide box office clash
Summary
- The period between Christmas and New Year’s has traditionally been a lucrative time, especially for urban multiplex markets
NEW DELHI : Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Telugu film Salaar are gearing up for a box office clash this weekend during the Christmas holidays. While this may spark a screen tussle in select markets, theatres across India expect to end the year on a high note considering that the two films target different demographics.