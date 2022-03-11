Dubbed south films fizzle out in Hindi heartland

In comparison, a robust Hindi film slate is now being rolled out, with the ₹100 crore plus collections of Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi having bolstered the confidence of producers and theatre owners. While hardcore commercial films like Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 are slated for the coming weeks, a number of Hindi titles will even clash with the dubbed versions of southern films. Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama Jersey, for example, will release on the same day as period drama K.G.F- Chapter 2, as will Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek and Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata.