Dubbed southern films set to increase box office share in north

“Until now, only a few dubbed south Indian films such as the Baahubali franchise or those featuring stars like Rajinikanth were given proper showcasing, others weren’t promoted that well. It is time to change that and bring in the concept of one nation, one film," said Rajesh Mishra, CEO, Indian operations, UFO Moviez India Ltd, a digital service provider that has recently forayed into film distribution and brought films like Master and Tamil action thriller Chakra to north India. Proof of acceptance of these films also lies in the number of remakes that Bollywood has spawned over the years, Mishra said.