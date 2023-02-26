Dude Perfect conquered YouTube, now they want the world

In June last year, Tencent Holdings Ltd.-owned mobile-game developer Miniclip discontinued a series of games it created in 2012 with Dude Perfect. A Miniclip spokesman declined to comment on the reason for the cancellation but said the company would work with Dude Perfect again in the future. Mr. Cotton said more than 50 million people had downloaded iPhone versions of the games, and they planned to make more titles in the future.