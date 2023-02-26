Dude Perfect conquered YouTube, now they want the world
The five friends found fame making basketball trick shots and now hope fans can try similar antics at a theme park they would call Dude Perfect World
FRISCO (TEXAS) :Dude Perfect Conquered YouTube, Now They Want the World
BY MILES KRUPPA | UPDATED FEB 24, 2023 11:03 AM EST
The five friends found fame making basketball trick shots and now hope fans can try similar antics at a theme park they would call Dude Perfect World
Five former college roommates at Texas A&M University built a YouTube following of tens of millions with trick-shot videos. Their videos show them sinking basketballs while blindfolded or from a rooftop, among other stunts.
Now, in their mid 30s, the five friends who started Dude Perfect LLC are looking for their next act. Their solution: a 30-acre theme park and headquarters they expect to cost at least $100 million and take more than two years to build. Dude Perfect has also branched out into live shows across the U.S. and branded products like sweatshirts and toys.
“We don’t want our business to be reliant on how many times we’re in front of the camera," said Coby Cotton, 35, one of the Dudes along with his twin brother, Cory. “At some point, we will not be making videos as consistently as we are now."
A growing number of YouTube stars are trying to parlay their online followings into offline profits through ventures spanning merchandise, food and real-life experiences.
YouTube, a unit of Alphabet Inc.’s Google, reported a second straight period of declining revenue in the fourth quarter last year, following its first year-over-year drop on record. The advertising downturn has now added urgency for top creators to diversify their businesses.
Jimmy Donaldson, a 24-year-old YouTuber who goes by MrBeast and is known for videos involving stunts and cash giveaways for his 135 million subscribers, recently developed a burger brand with Virtual Dining Concepts LLC that is sold in a few restaurants as well as delivery and a line of chocolate bars, Feastables Inc., sold online. Representatives for Mr. Donaldson didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Dude Perfect’s first video, posted on YouTube in April 2009, showed the five then-undergrads completing a series of basketball trick shots in the backyard of their rented house and other spots in College Station, Texas.
Five months later, they uploaded an 18-second video of group member Tyler Toney swishing a basketball from the third deck of the Texas A&M football stadium, Kyle Field. National outlets picked up the video, jolting them to early YouTube stardom. Dude Perfect’s videos have received more than 15.5 billion views, the second most of any sports channel behind the WWE’s, according to the YouTube data tracker Social Blade.
At Dude Perfect’s headquarters in a Dallas suburb, architectural drawings and planning documents line the walls of a war room anchoring a gym-like filming studio. Between shoots for a new YouTube video one recent afternoon, the friends challenged each other to games of pickleball on a court they recently built in the studio.
For business discussions, they gathered in a kitchen area stocked with such Dude Perfect-branded products as a line of pinto beans made with Serious Bean Co. Every major decision goes to a vote, and the company says it has no formal chief executive officer. The company employs more than 20 people to work on new products and ventures and help produce the videos.
Dude Perfect had revenue of about $25 million last year, up from roughly $20 million in 2021, said a person familiar with the business. Much of that came from business ventures outside of YouTube, such as live performances and branded products such as sweatshirts and footballs. YouTube’s platform pays creators a percentage of the advertising revenues generated from their videos.
Making videos is “the backbone of everything they do," said David Koonin, the Creative Artists Agency agent who represents the five Dude Perfect creators. It’s unlikely another group of sports-focused creators will be able to build a similar audience on YouTube in the future because the online-video industry has become more competitive with the rise of new services like TikTok, he added.
Dude Perfect World, the working name for the theme park, would include attractions such as robotic sliding goalies and spinning basketball hoops designed to appeal to Dude Perfect’s youthful audience, according to planning materials.
For theme parks, “repeat business is the name of the game," said Lee Cockerell, a former Walt Disney Co. executive who oversaw theme park and hotel operations. “Without repeat business, it’s really hard."
Dude Perfect World’s architect, Overland Partners’ Bryan Trubey, a designer of the $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, said he projected the theme park would bring in more than 1 million visitors annually, based on market research. A significant part of the project would be free and open to the public, Mr. Trubey said, with plans for attractions such as amphitheaters and water features.
Dude Perfect said it has sent out its request for bids to Frisco and other cities and asked them to respond within two months. It said it has held early fundraising talks with potential investors.
Jason Ford, president of the Frisco Economic Development Corporation, confirmed the city has held discussions with Dude Perfect about the project. “We cannot discuss active negotiations with economic development prospects, but we do hope Frisco remains their home," he said
Creators said YouTube’s algorithms favor lengthy videos that can keep viewers engaged enough to sit through multiple ads, placing a premium on slickly produced content. A YouTube spokeswoman said the company’s recommendation system doesn’t inherently prefer one video length over another, and viewers consistently say they prefer storytelling and relevance over other considerations.
“It’s hard to make an impressive trick-shot video now," said Mr. Toney, 33 years old, the creator who is also listed as Dude Perfect’s chief executive officer on Texas state business filings. “We’ve done it for 13 years, and you run out of stuff."
Over time, Dude Perfect has accumulated a collection of obscure Guinness World Records in categories like most ping-pong balls stuck on a person’s head with shaving cream in 30 seconds, a record that has since been broken.
At Dude Perfect’s headquarters, employees discussed how to make a new video engaging enough to hold viewers’ attention, staging a series of fast-paced games modeled on popular TikTok clips. They hoped to combine the clips into a recording that would hold a viewer’s attention for minutes at a time, a challenge in a media landscape being upended by the short-video service.
The group recently branched out into comedy with a “Stereotypes" series of YouTube videos riffing on family-friendly subjects such as beach trips and game nights. Last year, Amazon.com Inc. hired the creators to host a version of the National Football League’s Thursday Night Football on the company’s Prime Video service.
Dude Perfect has also developed a line of toys with Nerf and struck brand partnerships with companies such as Columbia Sportswear Co. The creators are planning their fourth live tour across 24 cities this summer.
Earlier attempts by Dude Perfect to broaden beyond YouTube have produced mixed results. “The Dude Perfect Show," a reality show that ran on Country Music Television and Nickelodeon from 2016 to 2019, ended after three seasons. Viewership per episode declined by more than one-third between the second and third seasons, to 771,000 viewers per episode, according to Nielsen data.
In June last year, Tencent Holdings Ltd.-owned mobile-game developer Miniclip discontinued a series of games it created in 2012 with Dude Perfect. A Miniclip spokesman declined to comment on the reason for the cancellation but said the company would work with Dude Perfect again in the future. Mr. Cotton said more than 50 million people had downloaded iPhone versions of the games, and they planned to make more titles in the future.
Mr. Toney said he expected other creators to attempt the same transition into the physical world from YouTube.
“People are going to take bigger and bigger swings because they have bigger and bigger audiences behind them," Mr. Toney said.
